Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.56.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $48.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2,494.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 97,516 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,763 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.