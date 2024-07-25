SALT Price Tops $0.0197 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, SALT has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $5,019.02 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008794 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,014.45 or 0.99961832 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007221 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00070519 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02170962 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $7,459.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.