Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Brian Millham Sells 969 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.63, for a total value of $245,767.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Brian Millham sold 2,037 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.75, for a total value of $506,703.75.

On Friday, June 28th, Brian Millham sold 2,018 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $524,680.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $406,612.96.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Brian Millham sold 6,162 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.41, for a total value of $1,746,372.42.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Brian Millham sold 2,106 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $589,680.00.

CRM traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,155,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $248.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

