Saga (SAGA) Price Down 25.5% This Week

Saga (SAGA) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Saga token can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00001898 BTC on popular exchanges. Saga has a market cap of $120.44 million and approximately $39.51 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Saga has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Saga alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,021,944,901 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,009,889 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,021,830,737 with 97,968,219 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.34740706 USD and is down -10.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $32,083,746.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.