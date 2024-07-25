Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $164.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,203,000 after buying an additional 286,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,143,000 after purchasing an additional 132,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $323,251,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $164.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

