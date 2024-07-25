Royal Bank of Canada Raises Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $23.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RF. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.32.

RF opened at $22.11 on Monday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,546,000 after acquiring an additional 341,878 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,676.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 88,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,012,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 348,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

