Roth Capital Weighs in on Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYV. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $92.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.83. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,068,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110,097 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,633,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,346,000 after purchasing an additional 388,980 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,066,000 after purchasing an additional 458,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $248,139,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,825 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

