Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.17 and last traded at $47.32. Approximately 974,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,768,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Rollins Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,862,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,075,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Rollins by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,804,000 after buying an additional 1,690,668 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,089,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,688,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,744,000 after buying an additional 855,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

