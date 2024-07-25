Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCI. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rogers Communications by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 342.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.75%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

