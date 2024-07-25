Rogers Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Rogers in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rogers’ current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Rogers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million.

Rogers Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers

NYSE:ROG opened at $125.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.53. Rogers has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $172.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Rogers by 3.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.