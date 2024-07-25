Research Analysts Set Expectations for Surge Battery Metals Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NILIF)

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Surge Battery Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Surge Battery Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Surge Battery Metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

NILIF opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. Surge Battery Metals has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 million and a PE ratio of -4.33.

Surge Battery Metals ( OTCMKTS:NILIF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.

