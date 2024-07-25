Research Analysts Set Expectations for PulteGroup, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for PulteGroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $13.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.79. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s FY2025 earnings at $12.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.93.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $122.56 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.97 and its 200-day moving average is $111.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 166.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

