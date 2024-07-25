Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Veeva Systems Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Veeva Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VEEV. UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $184.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.69.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after buying an additional 56,519 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 43,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

