Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 959.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 157,722 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 247,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 148,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

