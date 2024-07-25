Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rentokil Initial
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 959.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 157,722 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 247,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 148,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rentokil Initial
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.