RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Trading Down 4.8%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $210.51 and last traded at $213.84. Approximately 71,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 335,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.56.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.21 and a 200-day moving average of $223.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.82 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

