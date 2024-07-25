ReddCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.43 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $0.43 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00106512 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011198 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000131 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

