Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,100 ($65.96) to GBX 5,200 ($67.25) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 80.40 ($1.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,502.20%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,509 ($58.32) per share, with a total value of £15,781.50 ($20,410.63). Also, insider Kris Licht sold 10,344 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,479 ($57.93), for a total transaction of £463,307.76 ($599,208.17). Insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
