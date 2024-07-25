Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,100 ($65.96) to GBX 5,200 ($67.25) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 4,408 ($57.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of £31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,941.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.06. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,102.64 ($53.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,006 ($77.68). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,397.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,788.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 80.40 ($1.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,502.20%.

In related news, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,509 ($58.32) per share, with a total value of £15,781.50 ($20,410.63). In related news, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,509 ($58.32) per share, with a total value of £15,781.50 ($20,410.63). Also, insider Kris Licht sold 10,344 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,479 ($57.93), for a total transaction of £463,307.76 ($599,208.17). Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

