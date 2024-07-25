Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hancock Whitney (HWC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ: HWC):

7/17/2024 – Hancock Whitney had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Hancock Whitney had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Hancock Whitney had its price target raised by analysts at Hovde Group from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Hancock Whitney had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $49.00 to $57.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Hancock Whitney had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $57.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Hancock Whitney had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Hancock Whitney had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Hancock Whitney was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,675. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 268.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Stories

