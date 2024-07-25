Raydium (RAY) Price Tops $2.17 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00003376 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $571.35 million and approximately $45.60 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Raydium Token Profile
Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,564,135 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Raydium
