Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Down 2.4%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.93. Approximately 20,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 780,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on METC shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In other Ramaco Resources news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins bought 7,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

