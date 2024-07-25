R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on R1 RCM

R1 RCM Stock Down 2.1 %

RCM stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $42,539,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 70,366.3% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,277 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 4,976.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,570,371 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,739 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $18,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.