Quant (QNT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.40 Million

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Quant token can now be bought for $71.45 or 0.00109096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $862.59 million and $11.40 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Quant
Quant’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,881,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
