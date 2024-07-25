QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

