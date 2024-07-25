QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.
QinetiQ Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $25.70.
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
