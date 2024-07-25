Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Increased by Roth Capital

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VSTO. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $38.30 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

