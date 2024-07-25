PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Lowered to $149.00 at TD Cowen

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of PVH traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $96.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,827. PVH has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PVH will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

PVH announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,213,000 after purchasing an additional 519,316 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 648.1% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,987,000 after purchasing an additional 503,586 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,911,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 1,954.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 352,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 335,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PVH by 711.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 299,418 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

