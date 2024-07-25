PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 26.19%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS.
PulteGroup Stock Performance
PulteGroup stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,614,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,552. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $129.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on PHM
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PulteGroup
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.