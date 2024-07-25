PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 26.19%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,614,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,552. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $129.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHM. Bank of America lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

