Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

PROV stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.39. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

