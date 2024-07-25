Prom (PROM) Price Tops $6.55

Prom (PROM) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Prom has a market capitalization of $119.53 million and $1.28 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $6.55 or 0.00010219 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Prom

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.58182255 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,270,373.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

