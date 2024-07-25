Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Polaris updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.480-4.030 EPS.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $72.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. Polaris has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $138.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

