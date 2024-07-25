Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.28. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 208,973 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.30.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PL

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $664.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,537,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,270,000 after purchasing an additional 261,019 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,092,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 586,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 26.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 511,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 106,083 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.