Pitcairn Co. Sells 61 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,728,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Biogen by 936.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after purchasing an additional 593,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after purchasing an additional 571,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 24,726.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.44. 1,138,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,115. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $278.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.