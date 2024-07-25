Pitcairn Co. Purchases 809 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE PHM traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.00. 2,617,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $129.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.