Pitcairn Co. Increases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,710,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.00.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

