Pitcairn Co. Has $314,000 Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $380,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $58,878,978. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN traded down $13.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.52. 8,465,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,400,284. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.73.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.