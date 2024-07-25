Pitcairn Co. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 0.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 17.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DASH traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $100.78. 7,252,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,635. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.13. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $143.34.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,095.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,495,566. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

