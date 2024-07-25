Pitcairn Co. Acquires 222 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CTS were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,280,000 after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CTS by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,787,000 after purchasing an additional 94,901 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,187,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,730 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CTS by 160.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 963,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,103,000 after buying an additional 593,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CTS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CTS

In other CTS news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,898.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $290,413.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,319 shares in the company, valued at $23,185,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of CTS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $300,351.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,898.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,157. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

CTS Price Performance

CTS traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 202,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. CTS Co. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.60.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.41%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

