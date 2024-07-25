PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $22.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.22.

PG&E Stock Up 0.5 %

PCG opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.08. PG&E has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,612,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of PG&E by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,731,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,693 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 534.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,314,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,852,000 after buying an additional 5,319,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

