Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. 705,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,636,742 shares.The stock last traded at $86.19 and had previously closed at $83.80.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Get Pentair alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PNR

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,440,000 after purchasing an additional 131,745 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,635 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,377,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,191,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,601,000 after purchasing an additional 392,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.