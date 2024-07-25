PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $102.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PFSI. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $96.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.10. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $62.15 and a one year high of $105.94.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $406.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,493,869.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,218.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,493,869.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,218.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $920,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,804.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,169. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.