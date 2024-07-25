Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $31.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $100.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $111,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,118.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

