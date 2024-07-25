PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 1.9% Higher

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.56 and last traded at $60.44. Approximately 1,960,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 14,415,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 498,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

