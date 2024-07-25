Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Head to Head Survey

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Bentley Systems has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycor HCM has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bentley Systems and Paycor HCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bentley Systems $1.25 billion 11.18 $326.71 million $1.07 45.34 Paycor HCM $552.69 million 4.08 -$93.21 million ($0.41) -30.83

Analyst Ratings

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bentley Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bentley Systems and Paycor HCM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bentley Systems 0 1 8 0 2.89 Paycor HCM 0 9 6 0 2.40

Bentley Systems presently has a consensus target price of $61.29, indicating a potential upside of 26.34%. Paycor HCM has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 76.69%. Given Paycor HCM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than Bentley Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of Bentley Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Paycor HCM shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Bentley Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Paycor HCM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bentley Systems and Paycor HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bentley Systems 28.09% 32.62% 7.93% Paycor HCM -11.11% 2.09% 0.99%

Summary

Bentley Systems beats Paycor HCM on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS. It also provides infrastructure cloud applications, such as ProjectWise, SYNCHRO, and AssetWise, as well as iTwin platform that enables users to create and curate cloud native 4D/5D digital representations of physical infrastructure assets consisting of iTwin Capture, iTwin Experience, and iTwin IoT platforms. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, subsurface, process engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. Paycor HCM, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

