Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CASH opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $176.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

