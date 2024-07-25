Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of PGY opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pagaya Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 6.44.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pagaya Technologies

In other Pagaya Technologies news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $137,209.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $137,209.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

