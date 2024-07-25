Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Co. of America updated its Q3 guidance to $2.45 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.450 EPS.
PKG traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.37. 227,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $199.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 54,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 116.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.
Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.
