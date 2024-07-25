Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Co. of America updated its Q3 guidance to $2.45 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.450 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.37. 227,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $199.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 54,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 116.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.