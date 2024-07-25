Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of PPBI opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.25 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

