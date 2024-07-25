PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Up 1.9 %

PCAR stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.90. 7,611,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $80.94 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.