Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Sells 2,387 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,637,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,456,000 after acquiring an additional 403,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,335,000 after buying an additional 672,087 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,389,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,296,000 after buying an additional 455,925 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.34. 4,394,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091,612. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.