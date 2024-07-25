Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Arista Networks by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $105,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET traded down $20.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.92. 2,644,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,764. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.10 and a twelve month high of $376.50. The stock has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.12.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

