Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 277,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,167,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on OUST shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Ouster Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ouster

In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $28,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,380.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,168 shares of company stock worth $184,264. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

